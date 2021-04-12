Tanya Sharma: Was confused when I made by debut in showbiz

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Tanya Sharma, who will be seen in "Sasural Simar Ka 2", admits being confused at the start of her career.

"I feel blessed that I could achieve what I have in showbiz. At the time I was making my debut in the entertainment industry, I was kind of confused but now, with time, I'm passionate about my work. Dancing has been my first love since forever. As we all know the digital era has begun and to be with it, I started a YouTube channel along with my sister (actress Kreetika Sharma), and luckily we are accepted by our audience and we completed one million subscribers on our channel," she says.