Tanzania to create special team to review Covid-19 pandemic

Dar Es Salaam, April 8 (IANS) Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said she intended to form a special team of experts to evaluate the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said the team will advise and enable the government to take its position.
"Tanzania cannot isolate itself as an island when it comes to addressing the pandemic," Hassan said in a speech at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
She said the team of experts will also review the impact of Covid-19 on the country's tourism industry.
Tanzania last released data on Covid-19 about a year ago, showing that the country had 509 cases.
Meanwhile, she also directed labour authorities to speed up the issuance of work permits to foreign investors.
"There has been red tape in issuing work permits to foreign investors which forced them to run away," said Hassan.
Hassan also ordered the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports to lift a ban on some media outlets and make sure that they abide by the country's laws and regulations.
