Tanzania to create special team to review Covid-19 pandemic

Dar Es Salaam, April 8 (IANS) Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said she intended to form a special team of experts to evaluate the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the team will advise and enable the government to take its position.

"Tanzania cannot isolate itself as an island when it comes to addressing the pandemic," Hassan said in a speech at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.