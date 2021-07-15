Tara Sutaria has a confession to make

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria on Thursday had a confession to make. She said she is hungry all the time.

Tara posted a picture on Instagram story, of a plate full of food. On the photograph, she wrote: "Hungry 24/7. Pre shoot hog sesh (session)."

Right now, the actress is busy shooting for "Ek Villain 2". The film is a sequel to the 2014 film "Ek Villain". It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.