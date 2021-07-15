  1. Sify.com
  4. Tara Sutaria has a confession to make

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 15th, 2021, 20:41:26hrs
Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria on Thursday had a confession to make. She said she is hungry all the time.

Tara posted a picture on Instagram story, of a plate full of food. On the photograph, she wrote: "Hungry 24/7. Pre shoot hog sesh (session)."

Right now, the actress is busy shooting for "Ek Villain 2". The film is a sequel to the 2014 film "Ek Villain". It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

While Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor featured in the 2014 film, "Ek Villain 2" has an all-new cast including Tara, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.

Tara will also be seen in "Tadap" and "Heropanti 2".

"Tadap" is directed by Milan Luthria. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

"Heropanti 2" stars Tiger Shroff, and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.

--IANS

dc/vnc

