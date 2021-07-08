Tara Sutaria is back to filming 'Ek Villain 2'

On the image she wrote: "Days spent behind this are days well spent! Back to filming Villain 2 and the villainy has only just begun."

Tara posted a picture on Instagram Story, where she shared a glimpse of a mic.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria has resumed work and is back to filming "Ek Villain 2".

The film, which is a sequel to the 2014 film "Ek Villain" is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

The sequel features John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on February 11 next year.

