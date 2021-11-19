Tara Sutaria turns 26, receives a heartfelt birthday wish from beau Aadar Jain

To make her feel special, her boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain penned a sweet post on Instagram.He shared a picture of Tara sitting behind him as they enjoy riding a jet ski."Happy birthday my (heart emoji)," Aadar captioned the post.Tara also received a cute birthday wish from her 'Ek Villain Returns' co-star Arjun Kapoor."Happy Birthday to my biggest Fan @tarasutaria !!! Promise to give you all the selfies you want this year Villain," he wrote alongside a picture of Tara clicking a selfie with him.Responding to Arjun's post, Tara commented, "Omg worst caption alert.. only ur laughing at it no one else is as usual!"Tara made her acting debut in Hindi cinema with Karan Johar's home production 'Student of the Year 2', which also marked the Bollywood debut of Ananya Panday. Also, very few people are aware of the fact that Tara has a twin sister, Pia Sutaria.Pia shared a picture from the bash on Instagram and called Tara her "other half."Tara is now waiting for the release of her film 'Tadap', through which Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is making his foray into Bollywood. (ANI)