Taraji P. Henson 'embarrassed' by suicidal thoughts during Covid pandemic

"It's very real. There are so many people, right now especially in this time that we're dealing with in history, that they're contemplating. Every day is a struggle. I found myself struggling with not knowing or just giving up," Henson told 'Entertainment Tonight', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Taraji P. Henson says she feels embarrassed when she recalls feeling suicidal during the coronavirus pandemic last year.

"You feel embarrassed to have those thoughts, and why? Why should you feel embarrassed? That is a real thought that you're having in real time. Don't shun it. It's real. Deal with it," she added.

The actress had last year shared that she considered taking her own life at the height of the pandemic. Henson said that she found herself in a "dark place".

The actress discussed her worries with a friend and her suicidal thoughts quickly subsided.

Henson added: "One day I just blurted it out to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, 'You know I thought about killing myself last night.' And, (I said) 'Oh my god, I feel so much better. I'm not gonna do it now'."

