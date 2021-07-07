Tarantino had to cut favourite scene from 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

The filmmaker shared that one of his favourite parts of the film, where Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton and Trudi Fraser, played by Julia Butters, have an emotional phone call conversation, had to be cut from the final edit, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"That was my favourite scene in the script. So the idea that that wouldn't be in the movie was unfathomable. That was my favourite scene in the script," he said on CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast.

"I think it was probably Leo's favourite scene that he shot. We were in tears. It was the only time. I've gotten misty-eyed every once in a while when I was shooting this scene versus that scene. But that thing, I mean, Julia (Butters) was in tears every time we finished every take. We were just really proud of that sequence," he recalled.

Although Tarantino loved the scene, he said it didn't quite fit in.

"The reason it's not in the film is -- it's a two-fold one. It seems like an ending to the movie. Which actually was okay in the script, because in the script I looked at everything that happens in February as part of a three-act structure. And then the stuff that happens on the night of the murder as an epilogue. But that was the wrong way to think about it," he said.

"Once we started putting the movie together, the stuff that happens in August isn't an epilogue. It's the third act. We've got to look at it that way. So, they pulled off the scene," he recalled.

--IANS

dc/vnc