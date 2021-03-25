'Tareefan' composer QARAN releases 'Hope you don't mind'

"It is the first record which I consider 'Phase 2' of my sound evolution. I wanted my music to move into a different soundscape while retaining my signature sound," he says.

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) 'Tareefan' hitmaker QARAN released his non-film single 'Hope you don't mind' on Thursday. The song, as QARAN says, is different than his previously released singles such as 'Haaye oye' and 'Ki kehna'.

The song's music video features actress Nidhi Shah, who is popular for her television shows such as "Kartik Purnima" and "Tu Aashiqui".

"I wanted this video to show the contrast of how people saw their lives before and after a serious romantic relationship. I believe they have achieved just that with the music video. Nidhi (Shah) did an excellent job of bringing her character to life on camera and she did so in a way that a lot of people can connect to,"says QARAN.

Adding to this, Nidhi says: "I love the track. It's a groovy number and perfect for drive time and I am certain that this will be a club hit as well. QARAN is very talented and his work is very different. Glad this was my first music video as my audience will see me in a different setup," she says.

--IANS

smg/ym/ash