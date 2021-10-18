Tasneem Ali says she likes director Krishna Bhatt for her nonchalance

"Krishna Bhatt is amazing! What I like most about her is her nonchalance. She's so good at her work and at such a young age and makes no big deal about it," says the actress known for her work in TV shows like 'Kaatelal and Sons', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Kaleerein', 'Bepanah Pyaar' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and web series like 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' and 'Bhag Beanie Bhag'.

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Tasneem Ali is seen playing the character of 'Beena' in the web series 'Sanak: Ek Junoon'. The actress shares her experience of working with director Krishna Bhatt

Helmed by director Krishna Bhatt, 'Sanak: Ek Junoon' also stars Rohit Bose Roy, Aindrita Ray, Pawan Chopra and many more.

On revealing her role she continues: "I am playing an important role. This character has many layers."

Tasneem shares on the recent OTT boom and switching from TV to OTT: "I have done a lot of television, daily soaps and episodics. I have played a mother, positive and negative mother in law, etc. Sometimes one feels stuck in a stereotype. OTT provided the much needed change. Because a woman is a lot more than just a mother whose sole purpose in life is to have her daughter/son married."

She opens up about versatile roles coming her way: "I'm doing a few films. Again very exciting because I'm playing very different roles in each of them. I'm playing a philosophy professor in one, in another I'm playing a fun-loving wife of an army man. In another, I play a social worker working for women's empowerment. So yes, interesting stuff is happening."

--IANS

ila/kr