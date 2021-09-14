'Tax the Rich': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Met Gala 2021 look comes with a political message

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has used her Met Gala 2021 fashion look to share a political message with the viewers.



Alexandria made an entry on the red carpet wearing a white dress by Brother Vellies that had a message "Tax the Rich" written in red on the backside, reported USA Today.

And in a conversation with Vogue, the Democratic Congresswoman from New York opened up about her outfit, hoping her dress can be a conversation starter.

"We can't just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions. While the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have some conversations about it," she said.

However, Alexandria's message received mixed reactions from the social media users.

"Tax the rich at a rich person gala which has tickets going for 30k," a user tweeted.

"Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is wearing a dress with " tax the rich" written on the back in blood red at the Met Gala. Because at the Met Gala you find people fighting for justice and against poverty and not like many think a gathering of the super vain in a remake of Vanity Fair," another user expressed her views about Alexandria's look on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of her look on Twitter, Alexandria gave a befitting reply to the trollers.

"And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city's cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening," she wrote. (ANI)

