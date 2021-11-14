Taylor Swift breaks two Spotify records after release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Now that American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is setting and re-setting records she has broken a pair of Spotify records upon the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.



According to Variety, Spotify representatives have said that Swift broke two records for the service on Friday, the day that 'Red (Taylor's Version)' came out.

One is the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify's history. 'Red (Taylor's Version)' accomplished this by picking up over 90.8 million streams on day one.

The previous record-holder was also Swift, with 'Folklore', her July 2020 release that was the first of two new albums Swift put out last year. And the new 'Red' came in miles ahead of the mark she set with 'Folklore', which had a mere 78.7 streams when it set the previous benchmark 16 months ago.

The other Spotify record broken by Swift on Friday was the one for the most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history. She did that with more than 122.9 million streams on Friday.

This means that about a quarter of the nearly almost 123 million streams Swift picked up on Friday were for albums other than 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. Since the new release lasts more than two hours, it's a mystery how fans had time to stay dialled in for anything else from the catalogue, but they did.

Swift is unlike most pop artists in still maintaining a robust sales presence, and sales estimates have yet to come in for the two-CD or four-LP versions of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

As per Variety, but it will not be a surprise if the vinyl edition sets some kind of record when the first-week figures come in since her fans have demonstrably embraced that format in the year and a half since 'Folklore' vinyl became a phenomenon, with the recent delayed LP release of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' being the key factor in returning that album to No. 1.

Beyond already serious pent-up interest, Swift helped goose streams and sales with back-to-back appearance plugging the album on Jimmy Fallon's and Seth Meyer's shows on Thursday. (ANI)

