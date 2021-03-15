Taylor Swift brings 'Folklore' to Grammy stage with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner

According to Variety, Swift who is up for six awards at this year's ceremony, including Album of the Year, kicked off the performance with 'Cardigan', while laying on a grassy ground and singing up to the audience.The camera then panned out and revealed an environment very in line with the album 'Folklore', a dreamy forest, with Swift on the roof of a cabin. Inside that cabin were here collaborators Antonoff and Dessner, ready to launch into 'August', with the songstress strumming on the guitar along with them. They ended their performance with 'Willow', the opening track of her 'Evermore' album.The last time that Swift had appeared for the Grammys, was in 2016 when she was up for album of the year, and '1989' had prevailed in that category.As per Variety, in a video that Swift had posted to the Recording Academy's website just two days prior to the Grammys, she had indicated that most things about her performance were "highly confidential" but that she did want to reveal ahead of time that Dessner and Antonoff would be participating.The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost followed up with four.Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)