Taylor Swift drops Blake Lively directed music video for 'I Bet You Think About Me'

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has joined forces with actor turned director Blake Lively for a new music video.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift surprised her fans on Monday with the release of a music video for her new song 'I Bet You Think About Me', a 'from the vault' song which is featured on Red (Taylor's Version) album.

Earlier, on Sunday in a teaser of the video shared on her Instagram Swift said, "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

The song's music video stars Miles Teller as a groom who is haunted by a red-clad Swift at his wedding to another woman, played by Teller's real-life wife Keleigh.

Though the video marks the first time Swift and Lively have collaborated together, Swift has referenced her close relationship with Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds through her music, having previously included their children's names in a song and featured the voice of their daughter in another.

In Swift's 2017 album reputation, her song 'Gorgeous' kicked off with a voiceover from Lively and Reynolds' daughter James saying the word "Gorgeous."

When Swift released the song 'Renegade, her collaboration with Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Big Red Machine, she posted a collage of photos including one she credited as being taken by James Reynolds.

"You wouldn't be the first renegade to need somebody. Collage by @grahamtlbrtfoto. Photo by James Reynolds," Swift captioned the post.

Meanwhile on her song 'Betty', featured on her 2020 album folklore, Swift chronicled a story that mentioned the names of Lively and Reynolds' three daughters, Betty, James and Inez, as characters.

When speaking at the SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle in August, Reynolds had reacted to the song, calling it "an honour," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

On being asked by Cagle whether their kids knew of the song, Reynolds replied by saying that he and Lively "surprised them with it."

"They didn't know. They had no idea. We don't tell them anything," he said before quipping, "We find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information." (ANI)

