Taylor Swift drops re-recorded 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album

Taylor shared the news of the album's release on her Twitter handle. She wrote, "It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out."The re-recorded version of her fourth studio album features 30 tracks, which includes songs "from the vault" and a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well', which has been long speculated to be inspired by her former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.The new spin on the old record also includes guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.Here's the full tracklist:1. 'State of Grace (Taylor's Version)'2. 'Red (Taylor's Version)'3. 'Treacherous (Taylor's Version)'4. 'I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version)'5. 'All Too Well (Taylor's Version)'6. '22 (Taylor's Version)'7. 'I Almost Do (Taylor's Version)'8. 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor's Version)'9. 'Stay Stay Stay (Taylor's Version)'10. 'The Last Time (Taylor's Version)'11. 'Holy Ground (Taylor's Version)'12. 'Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor's Version)'13. 'The Lucky One (Taylor's Version)'14. 'Everything Has Changed (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor's Version)'15. 'Starlight (Taylor's Version)'16. 'Begin Again (Taylor's Version)'17. 'The Moment I Knew (Taylor's Version)'18. 'Come Back...Be Here (Taylor's Version)'19. 'Girl at Home (Taylor's Version)'20. 'State of Grace (Acoustic Version) (Taylor's Version)'21. 'Ronan (Taylor's Version)'22. 'Better Man (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'23. 'Nothing New (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)24. 'Babe (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'25. 'Message In a Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'26. 'I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'27. 'Forever Winter (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'28. 'Run (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'29. 'The Very First Night (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'30. 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'The original album, which featured 16 songs on the standard version and 22 songs on the deluxe edition, was home to her hit singles 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', 'I Knew You Were Trouble' and '22'.Though the original Red album earned nominations for the 56th annual Grammys, including album of the year, it failed to secure a win. Swift shared in an interview with Grammy Pro that she "cried a little bit" after not winning and that would mark the night she decided that her next album, '1989', would be a pop album.As per Us Weekly, the singer was inspired to re-record her previous six albums after music manager Scooter Braun purchased the masters to them in 2019. Her hope was that the updated takes on the original songs would give her back control of her discography.Swift still has to re-record her debut album, 'Taylor Swift', her 2010 album 'Speak Now', her 2014 work '1989', and her 2017 album, 'Reputation'. (ANI)