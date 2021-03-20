Taylor Swift expertly handled her 2021 Grammys red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, who won the album of the year award at the 2021 Grammys, had an oops moment when she was on the red carpet to pose with her award. She expertly down-played a rip in her custom Oscar de la Renta dress.



Every celeb has a wardrobe malfunction from time to time, but according to People magazine, Swift so expertly "shook hers off" at the 2021 Grammys that her dress' mishap was nearly missed on the red carpet.

The superstar musician, who was nominated for six nominations this year, and took home a major win for album of the year, arrived wearing an ethereal long-sleeve custom Oscar de la Renta mini dress completely covered in various types of flower appliques.

Her beautiful dress, which was embroidered with pressed flowers that were "tacked on individually," was so "Delicate" that at some point along the night, a seam ripped under her right arm. As Swift made her way back to the red carpet to pose with her award, which she received for 'Folklore', a cutout was visible as she held up her prize. But being the ultimate pro that she is, she "Forgot That It Existed" and smiled for the cameras.

It seems that the tear happened after her epic win, as seen in photos of Swift taken earlier in the night, so it's possible the rip occurred as she celebrated on-stage with collaborators Laura Sisk, Jack Antonoff, Jonathan Low, and Aaron Dessner.

No matter when or how the malfunction happened, Swift wrote on Instagram that she had "a marvellous time," sharing cute behind-the-scenes photos throughout the night.

As per People magazine, in addition to the album of the year, Swift was also nominated for the best pop vocal album for 'Folklore'. The LP's lead single, 'Cardigan', was also nominated in the song of the year and best pop solo performance categories. She snagged a nod in the best pop duo/group category for 'Exile' and the best song written for visual media, for her work with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Cats' 'Beautiful Ghosts'. (ANI)

