Taylor Swift, her mom donate USD 50,000 to family who lost their father to COVID

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea recently gave a joint donation of USD 50,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support a woman named Vickie Quarles and her five daughters.



As reported by E!News, the Memphis, Tennessee-based family lost husband and father Theodis Ray Quarles in December 2020 after a battle with COVID-19, according to Vickie's friend DeQuanda Smith, who launched the crowdfunding page on December 22.

DeQuanda confirmed to E! News that the star and her mom made the donation.

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Vickie said she is "incredibly grateful" to everyone who donated and in particular noted Taylor and Andrea's "thoughtfulness and generosity."

She continued, "I appreciate the sweet personal note- it warmed my heart. The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis, but with each day, I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you."

The GoFundMe had a goal of USD 50,000, meaning the gift from Nashville residents Taylor and Andrea pushed the total beyond that mark. The current tally stands at USD 61,840.

As reported by E!News, DeQuanda stated on the page that she started the donation initiative to "offer financial relief" for the family.

"Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie, and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries...and ultimately their weddings," she wrote about the couple's five children.

E!News unveiled that this is not the first time that the 'Love Story' singer who took home four Grammys earlier this month, has helped someone improve their path.

In August 2020, she donated more than USD 30,000 for college tuition fees to U.K.-based Vitoria Mario, who had set up a GoFundMe and described herself as "a young Black 18 year old with a dream."

The 'Blank Space' performer shared at the time, "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor." (ANI)

