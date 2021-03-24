Taylor Swift, mom donate $50,000 to Covid-affected family

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea donated $50,000 to a family of five daughters who lost their father to Covid-19 in Memphis.

The singer and her mother contributed through a fundraiser called GoFundMe, which was set up to support Vickie Quarles and her five daughters, according to eonline.com. Vickie's husband Theodis Ray Quarles died after contracting Covid in December last year.