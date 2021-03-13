Taylor Swift on Grammys: Lucky to still be part of this night

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift looks back with a tinge of nostalgia at her first Grammy nomination 13 years ago, and she feels "pretty lucky" to still be a part of the night after all these years as a nominee.

This year, Swift is in the reckoning across six categories, and is expected to win big. She has nominations in the categories of Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her album "Folklore", and her song "Cardigan" is a contender for the Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo awards. Swift is also nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Exile" (featuring Bon Iver), and Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Beautiful Ghosts".