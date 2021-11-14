Taylor Swift performs 'All Too Well' in 'Saturday Night Live'

The moody, anthemic ballad has become a fan favourite over the years and was expanded from the original 2012 version of the song.

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift delivered a 10-minute performance of 'All Too Well' on 'Saturday Night Live' as she kept up the momentum behind Friday's release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

Swift began the performance with an acoustic guitar and by the end was joined by two female backup singers.

Swift and a few musicians performed on top of a patch of autumn leaves and in front of a giant-screen projection of the 'All Too Well' short film that she directed and released on Friday, reports variety.com.

Swift was playful during the performance.

She rolled her eyes and twirled her finger when she sang one of the new lyrics to 'All Too Well'.

Jonathan Majors, star of Netflix's new Western drama 'The Harder They Fall', hosted this week's episode.

Earlier in the episode, Swift made a surprise appearance in a pre-taped segment with 'SNL' star Pete Davidson and a trio of the show's writers - Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy - who also perform as the comedy group Please Don't Destroy.

Swift's fifth appearance as musical guest on 'SNL' comes at a busy time for the superstar.

On November 12 she released her second album re-recording of her early Big Machine work, 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and the 'All Too Well' short film.

The new rendition of the 2012 album is expanded to 30 tracks, from 16.

