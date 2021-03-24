Taylor Swift to drop previously unreleased 'Vault' song tomorrow, 'You All Over Me'

According to Variety, the 'Blank Space' crooner also revealed that the song features country star Maren Morris on vocals, and was produced by her 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' collaborator Dessner.Swift took to Twitter and wrote, "HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called 'You All Over Me (From The Vault).'"One thing I've been loving about these 'From The Vault' songs is that they've never been heard. So I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favourite artists. I'm really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!! 'You All Over Me' is produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can't wait for you to hear it.", she continued.As reported by Variety, the whole re-recording project came to fruition after the rights to Swift's initial six collections were procured by a coalition drove by Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun, which at that point sold them a little more than a year later.However, it inspired Swift to re-record all of those albums -- she will own the rights to the new recordings,-- beginning with; Fearless'; she released the new version of her first hit, 'Love Story,' shortly before Valentine's Day.The songstress has also revealed that the new version of the album, which drops next month, will include six songs 'From the Vault,' of which 'You All Over Me' is the first. Considering the presence of new collaborators, presumably, these are re-recorded versions of outtakes from the album's sessions, or possibly songs that were written around that time but not completed. (ANI)