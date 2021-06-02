Taylor Swift to star in David O. Russell's next film

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): American singer Taylor Swift has joined the star cast of ace director David O. Russell's next film at New Regency.



According to Variety, the film's title, plot details, and release date have been kept under wraps. It has already completed production, with Disney's 20th Century Studios.

Swift has joined an A-list ensemble star cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana.

Three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel 'Chivo' Lubezki also is aboard. The project is based on an original idea from the multi-hyphenate writer-director-producer David O. Russell who is the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning movies 'American Hustle' and 'Silver Linings Playbook'. It is his first feature since 2015's Jennifer Lawrence starrer 'Joy'.

New Regency and Matthew Budman will produce it. The film will be distributed via New Regency's deal with 20th Century Studios.

On a related note, Swift made her film debut in the 2010 romantic comedy 'Valentine's Day' alongside Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Lautner.

She has also headlined movies like 'The Giver' and a voice role in the animated movie 'The Lorax'. She was also the subject of the 2020 documentary 'Miss Americana', which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and later debuted on Netflix. (ANI)

