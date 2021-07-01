Taylor Zakhar Perez: Spending time in mountains reminds me we have one life

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) "The Kissing Booth 2" famed star Taylor Zakhar Perez has been vacationing in the mountains. He says after spending time in the mountains it reminded him that there is only one life, family, planet and that one needs to respect all.

"'We don't inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children'. Trekking through national parks over the last two weeks with my bro has been invigorating, inspiring, reflective and cathartic," Perez wrote alongside the image.

He added: "Nature has this magnetism to it that you can only understand once you've experienced the joy of being solo in it…the vibration, the rhythm, the power. Spending time in the mountains reminds me that we only have one life, one family, one planet, and we should love, respect, and honour them all the same for the very very very short time we are here."

The Perez-starrer "The Kissing Booth" films are based on Beth Reekles' novels that follow the life of high school student Elle Evans. In the first two instalments, she dates her senior Noah. The third film will tackle Elle's challenges in deciding where she will attend college.

--IANS

