Team Beast off to Delhi!

Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair, director Selvaraghavan plays the baddie in the film while Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

After completing important scenes in Russia and Chennai, team Beast has boarded a separate flight to Delhi for their new schedule. Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing Beast.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera for the film, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and National Award-winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is taking care of the stunts.

If all goes well, Beast is likely to hit the screens for the Summer Holidays 2022. Sources say that most of the scenes in Beast are being shot inside a mall.

