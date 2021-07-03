Team 'Chutzpah' opens up on upcoming series

The show is about how the internet can lead to digital transformation of human identity and it binds five stories with the thread of the internet, a medium that can be harmful or beneficial.

"Chutzpah" reunites Varun and Manjot, who had earlier worked together in the "Fukrey" films. They are joined in the cast by Tanya Maniktala, who starred in Mira Nair's series "A Suitable Boy" last year, and Elnaaz Norouzi, who was recently seen in the OTT-released film "Hello Charlie".

"The world of internet and social media has become an integral part of life, to the extent that people even switch personalities to seek validation. I am excited to make my OTT debut with a fantastic entertainer like 'Chutzpah'," said Varun.

Added Manjot: "It's an interesting and thoroughly entertaining story revolving around five individuals who are connected by one story through the medium of internet. I am certain that it will take us back to some of the 'chutzpah' moments of our lives. I had a whale of a time reuniting with my 'Fukrey' gang and we are ready to create the same madness all over again."

"Interestingly, it was a different experience shooting for 'Chutzpah' because most of us had shot for their respective scenes in isolation by just communicating with each other online. For the first time, my co-star was actually a screen! The fun that everybody had while shooting the show has been reflected really well on screen," Manjot further said.

Opening up about her character, Tanya said: "One of the most important reasons to do the film, besides a great script and a brilliant team, is my character. I thoroughly enjoyed portraying my part because it's completely different from my personality. As an actor, that is the challenge and you look forward to depict somebody you are not. It was a great experience sharing screen space with my talented co-stars."

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, the web series is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Said Lamba: "Working on this series has been a wonderful and unique experience. Besides collaborating with Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, I had the pleasure of working with some exceptionally talented actors on this show like Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan. We wanted to come up with an entertaining story that highlights reality in its true essence. And that's how 'Chutzpah' is created.

The series is all set to premiere on July 23 on SonyLIV.

--IANS

ila/vnc