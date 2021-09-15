Team 'Clap' is excited after Big B's appreciation!

Amitabh Bachchan has also congratulated the film's actress Aakansha for exploring different languages. Touted to be a sports drama, the last shot in the teaser has raised the eyebrows of many. The teaser has crossed more than one million views on YouTube.

Clap's producer IB Karthikeyan of Big Print Pictures, says, “We thank Amithabji for the great gesture. The clap becomes bigger when it comes from his big hands. The response that the teaser has been getting is beyond our expectations. We were confident that it will have decent reception, but what’s happening now is huge. The movie has passed through various hurdles due to the pandemic crisis. And now, such responses give me a sort of comfort and gleefulness. The response to Aadhi’s performance is getting fabulous reception. I am confident that with the movie release, his stature is sure to get escalated to the next level. Moreover, the film will find its enhancement with the magical touch of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja".

Clap is also being simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. The film also has Krisha Kurup, Prakash Raj, Nasser, and Mime Gopi, Munishkanth in pivotal characters.

Watch the teaser here: