Team D43 off to Hyderabad!

After shooting a peppy number in Chennai, the entire team of D43 is all set to shift their base to Hyderabad for an important upcoming schedule. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame is directing the yet-untitled film.

Malavika Mohanan of Master and Petta fame plays Dhanush's pair in this new film while Samuthirakani has also been roped in to play a pivotal role.