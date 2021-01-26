Team D43 off to Hyderabad!

After shooting a peppy number in Chennai, the entire team of D43 is all set to shift their base to Hyderabad for an important upcoming schedule. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame is directing the yet-untitled film.
Malavika Mohanan of Master and Petta fame plays Dhanush's pair in this new film while Samuthirakani has also been roped in to play a pivotal role.
Vivek, the famous lyricist is penning the additional screenplay and dialogues of the film while GV Prakash is composing the music.
We hear that Karthick Naren is planning to wrap up the major portions of the film in the Hyderabad schedule.
Besides D43, Dhanush also has Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subbaraj, Karnan with Maari Selvaraj, Atrangi Re with Aanand L Rai, and Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan.