Sung and written by Dhanush, the melody is enchanting in the Raja-ish zone. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the visuals look pleasant with the innocent Dhanush and modern Aishwarya Lekshmi. But sadly, the storyboard looks pretty old style with nothing new to offer

Team Jagame Thandhiram has released a new video single Nethu from the film today.

Produced by Sashikanth's Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the gangster thriller is all set to be premiered on Netflix on June 18.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj of Petta fame, Sanjana Natarajan and James Cosmo are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

However, Dhanush stays away from the promotions of Jagame Thandhiram as he prefers theatrical release for the film. The actor is currently in the US for the shoot of The Gray Man directed by the Russo Brothers.