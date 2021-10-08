Team 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' reunites for final shoot schedule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor along with director Raj Mehta reunited at a studio for the final shoot schedule of their upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', on Friday.



The team got together to rehearse a song choreographed by Bosco Martis for the upcoming film.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic-drama that stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time. (ANI)

