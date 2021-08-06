Team of 'Navarasa' hosts an extravagant musical treat for music lovers

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) The team of upcoming Tamil anthology hosted a virtual musical event - Symphony of Emotions - based on the theme of nine emotions or "Navarasa". Musical artists from all over the country expressed nine different emotions -- anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

The musical extravaganza included flute virtuoso Naveen Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, K.C. Loy, Viveick Rajagopalan, Piyush Rajani and The Fine Tuners, Mahesh Raghvan, Nandini Shankar, Saasha Tirupathi, Anantha R. Krishnan, Ricky Kej, Kunal Naik and headlined by a 50-member voice choir performance led by the legendary AR Rahman.

The film marks the bringing together of the Tamil film industry led by renowned filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. Symphony Of Emotions kicked off with address by anchor Dhivyadharshini who thanked the fans for being there and supporting the creators in this journey.

The event was a fundraiser to support the musicians performing film music on-stage whose livelihoods were adversely impacted by Covid-19.

Addressing the virtual crowd gathered, filmmaker Mani Ratnam said, "We are thankful to everyone that has joined this evening and we are proud of the work that all the talent has done on the film. Navarasa has been a pleasure because we were in capable hands."

Adding to it Jayendra Panchapakesan said: "The directors, actors and technicians worked through the intense second wave of Covid-19 and everyone put their heart and soul into this project. We wanted to make lots of films to support more people and wanted more people in the industry to participate in it. In fact Mani even suggested that we should find a 10th rasa if that means bringing more people on board."

"Navarasa" will release on Netflix on August 6.

