Team 'Soorarai Pottru' to reunite again!

On Friday, critically acclaimed OTT hit Soorarai Pottru 's music composer GV Prakash Kumar took to his Twitter page to share a happy pic with the film's hero Suriya and director Sudha Kongara. Sony Music has presented a memento to the team as Soorarai Pottru is one of the top-performing albums in Tamil and Telugu. He also ended his tweet with the question: "What about a collaboration again with the team Soorarai Pottru ?"

Replying to GV Prakash, Suriya tweeted: "What an album what a journey can’t thank you both enough @gvprakash what should we wait for…!? Sudha…??".

Sources say that the new film will be produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. After Sudha wraps up the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, she will begin shooting for this new film of Suriya, and needless to say, GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for the film.