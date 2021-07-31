Team 'Valimai' to complete the final schedule in East Europe!

Our sources say that team Valimai is all set to complete the final schedule of the film in East Europe. The makers have completed major portions of the film and only this foreign schedule is left to wrap up the project.
We hear that the film's director H Vinoth is planning to shoot a high-octane action scene in this schedule and then, he will return to India to complete the post-production works.
If all goes well, Valimai will be releasing in the month of October. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Ajith is said to be playing an upright cop in Valimai.
The film has an ensemble of actors including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Valimai while Nirav Shah cranks the camera.