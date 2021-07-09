Team 'Valima'i to shoot the patch works in Hyderabad next week!

Team Valimai will be shooting the patch works in Hyderabad next week for four days. After the Hyderabad schedule, the team will have to only shoot the foreign stunt portions.
Director H Vinoth wants to shoot somewhere in Europe and in case, if the COVID19 situation doesn't improve, they might change the location.
Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in Valimai. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.
The first look of the film is expected to be out on July 15. Fans of Ajith have been waiting with bated breath for the first look so, they are planning to celebrate the first look launch on social media with a record number of posts.