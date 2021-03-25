Teaser launch of Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' postponed

Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Sesh took to social media on Thursday to announce that the teaser launch of his film 'Major' has been postponed.

The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on March 28 in Mumbai. No revised date has been shared by the makers as yet.

"Due to sudden tragedy in the director's family and rising Covid cases across India, the teaser launch event in Mumbai, which was earlier scheduled for March 28, stands postponed. The new date for the launch of the teaser in all languages will be announced shortly," he posted on Instagram.