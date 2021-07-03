Teaser of 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from 'Hungama 2' to release on this date

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the music video of the song and seems like the wait is soon going to get over!The makers of the much-awaited film are all set to release the song's teaser on July 5. Following the teaser launch, we hear the official music video featuring Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaffrey will hit the internet on July 6.Talking about the same, Shilpa Shetty said, "'Chura Ke Dil Mera' has been a milestone in my career. This song has always been special. Now CKDM 2.0 is finally coming out as part of this epic franchise comedy, I am nothing but thrilled. It was fun and a challenge recreating it after 25 years since the benchmark is so high. Hope the audience loves it as much as I did dancing to the new version."Echoing similar sentiments, producer Ratan Jain said, "I am excited for the release of 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'. It is one of those 90s iconic songs that still strikes a chord with everyone. I hope this reprise version of the song from our film will also resonate the same with the audience across the nation."On Thursday, the makers of 'Hungama 2' had unveiled the trailer of the movie. In the trailer, we could see Shilpa dancing to the iconic song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', acting as the icing on the cake.For the unversed, 'Chur Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (1994) originally featured actors Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. It was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.The 'Hungama 2' music album will be released on Eagle Music. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Shilpa, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.Basically, the plot revolves around Paresh Rawal's character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife (Shilpa) is having an affair with a young man (played by Meezaan).A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, 'Hungama 2', will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. (ANI)