Teaser of Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' from January 1

Directed by Pandiraj of Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veetu Pillai fame, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures.

The first look teaser of Suriya's upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to be unveiled on January 1, 2022, to make New Year Day more special.

The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash. Rathnavelu of Varanam Aayiram and Enthiran fame has cranked the camera for this biggie and Imman is composing the music.

The film is slated to release on February 4, 2022. Sources say that the film is a fictional take on one man's uproar against sexual harassment.

Besides the Tamil version, the film will also be simultaneously releasing in Telugu.



