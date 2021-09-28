Teaser released for Ekam Bawa's new Punjabi song 'Adab Jatt'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa's new song 'Adab Jatt' teaser is out and he is happy with the response that it is getting. The singer says that this track reflects a love story and it has catchy beats.

He says: "I am very happy to finally reveal the song that I was very excited about, this song is a cute love story and the best part about this song is the various catchy beats and the tunes, it is definitely one of the songs that I have enjoyed the most while recording and performing. Creating this kind of groovy songs has always made me happy and the response that I receive makes me happier."