Teaser released for Ekam Bawa's new Punjabi song 'Adab Jatt'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa's new song 'Adab Jatt' teaser is out and he is happy with the response that it is getting. The singer says that this track reflects a love story and it has catchy beats.
He says: "I am very happy to finally reveal the song that I was very excited about, this song is a cute love story and the best part about this song is the various catchy beats and the tunes, it is definitely one of the songs that I have enjoyed the most while recording and performing. Creating this kind of groovy songs has always made me happy and the response that I receive makes me happier."
Ekam Bawa's most well-known songs include 'Lalkare', 'Love You', 'Bugga Bugga', 'Pee Pee Ke', 'Reejh DIl Di' and many more.
The singer adds about the kind of lyrics and music he enjoys: "Being a hardcore Punjabi, the beats, lyrics and tunes for me always need to be groovy which can at the end jell up the mood of anyone, anytime, and to be honest 'Adab Jatt' is definitely one of those songs."
Ekam shares that Punjabi music is more rhythmic and that is why he is fond of it: "That is one thing that I like the most about Punjabi industry is that the songs and the beats are always very catchy as compared to other genres of music. The teaser is out and is being appreciated by all my fans, I can't wait for my fans to watch the song and shower it with their love."
