Tech firms bolster 'metaverse' projects amid pandemic

Seoul, May 22 (IANS) As the pandemic fuels demand for online activities, tech companies here are bolstering efforts to develop ‘metaverse platforms that allow users to shift their physical experiences to a virtual space.

The platforms can be found in the form of online games or social networking services.

SK Telecom, the largest mobile carrier, partnered with K-pop girl group STAYC to produce digital versions of its members on its Jump AR mobile app, allowing users to take photos or videos next to the members as if they were physically there.

The mobile carrier said the move is part of its K-pop metaverse project, which aims to allow fans to interact with K-pop groups using the latest AR technology, reports Yonhap news agency.

The telecom operator has recently taken steps to create alternate digital realities, holding a welcoming ceremony for new students at Soon Chun Hyang University using digital avatars on its VR platform in March.

Telecom operators have been at the forefront of developing the technology as they see the data-intensive platforms as killer content for their high-speed 5G networks.

While South Korea commercialised 5G in April 2019, user migration from previous generation networks has been sluggish, with 5G users accounting for around 20 percent of the country's total mobile subscriptions in March.

Other South Korean tech companies have also built up metaverse platforms, betting on creating an alternate digital reality, and have racked up substantial followings from the younger, tech-savvy Generation Z.

Naver Z, under the country's top online portal operator Naver Corp., launched its mobile-based metaverse platform Zepeto in 2018, which has over 200 million users globally as of February.

Zepeto allows users to create digital avatars based on their photos and to interact with others in a virtual world.

The platform has enjoyed popularity among teenagers globally, with 80 percent of its users age 10 to 19, while 90 percent of its users are from outside South Korea.

Zepeto has quickly expanded with its own virtual economy, where users can create their own digital items that can be sold online. The platform has even partnered with Gucci to offer the luxury brand's products within the virtual universe.

The company has also collaborated with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, allowing users to meet digital avatars of the group on the platform.

