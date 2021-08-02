Technical glitch delays Chiyaan 60 team's flight to Darjeeling!

But to everyone's shock and surprise, within forty-five minutes of departure, the pilot announced that there was a technical glitch, so the flight had to return to Chennai Airport again.

Last Friday, Dhruv and sixty members from Chiyaan 60 crew boarded a chartered flight to Darjeeling where they had to complete the final schedule.

Sources say that only on Saturday, the entire crew left Darjeeling on a different flight.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio, Karthik Subbaraj is directing this action thriller which also has Vikram, Vani Bhojan, and Simran in pivotal characters.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for this biggie, which is likely to release by the end of this year.

Besides this film, Dhruv has Mari Selvaraj's sports drama while his dad Vikram has Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.

