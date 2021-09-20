'Ted Lasso' wins big, bags Emmy for 'Outstanding Comedy Series'

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Apple's insanely popular series 'Ted Lasso' took home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Comedy Series'.



'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her ex-husband.

Earlier, Sudeikis took home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series' for 'Ted Lasso'.

Also, British actor Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series' for his role in 'Ted Lasso'. English actor Hannah Waddingham also won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series' for her role in the Apple show.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Apple TV+ sports drama 'Ted Lasso' had established a new record by becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in the awards' history with 20 nominations. (ANI)

