Teddy to premiere on Disney + Hotstar from March 12!

Produced by Gnanavel's Studio Green, director Magizh Thirumeni of Thadam fame plays the deadly baddie in the film and Shakti Soundar Rajan of Tik Tik Tik and Miruthan fame has helmed the project.

Disney + Hotstar has officially announced that Arya and Sayyeshaa's fantasy action thriller Teddy is all set to premiere on March 12 on their OTT platform.

The official theatrical trailer of the film drops on the Twitter handle of Disney + Hotstar and their YouTube channel today. Imman is composing the music for the film in which the makers have used motion capture technology to animate the Teddy.

Meanwhile, Arya and Shakti Soundar Rajan have decided to reunite again after Teddy as they share a good rapport

