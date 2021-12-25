Telangana bans rallies, public meetings till Jan 2

Acting on the direction of the Telangana High Court, the state government issued a Government Order (GO) imposing the curbs on public gatherings. However, the state has not banned New Year celebrations.

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) The Telangana government on Saturday banned rallies and public meetings in the state till January 2 in view of the Omicron threat.

The GO merely says other events involving congregation of people will be permitted subject to three conditions. The organisers have to ensure physical distancing at the venue, should not allow any person without mask and should arrange IR thermometers/thermal scanners at the entry point to scan persons entering the venue.

The High Court on December 23 had directed the state government to impose curbs during festivals and New Year celebrations in view of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. The court had asked the government to issue orders within three days.

The court orders had come a day after Telangana reported a spike in Omicron cases. As many as 14 new Omicron cases were reported on December 22, pushing the state's tally to 38.

The GO also made it clear that orders for imposition of fine for not wearing masks by people in public spaces issued in April will be strictly enforced.

--IANS

ms/skp/