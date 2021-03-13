Telangana logs 216 more Covid infections, tally 3 lakh

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases at 52, followed by Rangareddy (19), Medchal Malkajgiri (18), Karimnagar and Warangal Urban (11 each) and Adilabad (10) and Sangareddy (8 each).

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Telangana on Saturday recorded 216 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state's tally over three lakh, even as 168 more people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Among other places that reported fresh cases were Siddpet (7 each), Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagityal, Khammam, Mehboobnagar, Mancherial and Rajanna Siricilla (6 each) and Kamareddy (5).

Although the total number of cases have crossed three lakh, the number of active cases in the state stood at 1,91 8, declining slightly from 1,936 a week ago, more than the neighbouring Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh.

However, Telangana did not see a sharp climb back in active cases like AP.

Meanwhile, two more Covid deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, raising the statewide death toll to 1,652.

The southern state's Covid fatality rate stands at the same 0.54 per cent rate, compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent even after a week.

Powered by 168 more recoveries, total number of recoveries in Telangana has crossed 2.97 lakh, narrowing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

The state's recovery rate stood still at 98.81 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 96.8 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 34,482 samples for the virus, taking the total number of tests over 91 lakh. Per million population, Telangana has tested 2.45 lakh samples.

--IANS

sth/rt