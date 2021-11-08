Telangana notifies Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee

The special committee has been constituted as per the guidelines that were issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday notified the formation of the district level Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) that will issue official documents for Covid-19 deaths so that the relatives of the deceased can claim ex-gratia.

The Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare of Telangana issued orders, constituting the CDAC.

The members of the district-level death ascertaining committee will consist of District Collector, District Medical and Health Officer, and Superintendent of the District Headquarter Hospital. It will also serve as a grievance redressal committee for certification of death.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will recommend an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to next of kin of the deceased including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities subject to cause of death being certified as Covid-19 as per the guidelines it issued.

The family of the deceased has to submit an application through Meeseva centres for the issue of official documents for Covid-19 death.

The committee will issue the document after examination and verification of all facts in accordance with guidelines issued by the Union Ministry and the ICMR.

The death certificate will also be communicated to the Chief Registrar of the State and Registrar of Birth and Death.

The committee will also look into the grievances of the next of kin of the deceased, and propose necessary remedial measures, including issuance of amended official document for Covid-19 deaths after verifying facts.

"The application for issuance of 'Official Document for Covid-19 Death' and redressal of grievances shall be disposed of within (30) days of submission of the application/ grievance," reads the Government Order (GO).

