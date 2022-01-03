Telangana rules out lockdown or night curfew amid Covid spread

"There will be no lockdown and night curfew in the state, in any circumstances. There is some false/misleading news circulating on social media about lockdown and night curfew," he said.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said there were no plans to declare lockdown.

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Telangana's Health Department on Monday ruled out imposing lockdown or night curfew in the state in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

The state government has already prohibited rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural till January 10 to check the spread of Covid-19 cases. The curbs were imposed last week in view of the rising number of Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday reported no fresh case of Omicron. The officials said five more persons infected by Omicron recovered on Monday, taking the total number of cases recovered to 37. Remaining 47 cases are currently under treatment.

Officials said 23 out of 423 air passengers who arrived at Hyderabad from "at risk" countries on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities sent their samples for genome sequencing. The Health Department is awaiting genome sequencing results of a total 53 samples.

Meanwhile, the state reported 482 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. on Monday. One person also succumbed to the virus during the same period.

The number of cases has doubled in the last one week. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone registered 294 new cases. Neighbouring districts Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri also saw a spike in new infections.

