Telangana's Covid count crosses 400-mark

Greater Hyderabad saw a spike in cases as the state capital's daily count once again crossed 100. A total of 103 people were tested positive in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Hyderabad, March 23 (IANS) In the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases, Telangana reported 412 new cases during the last 24 hours. The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,03,867.

Districts also saw a surge. Nirmal reported second highest number of cases at 32, followed by Mechal Malakjgiri (31), Rangareddy (27) and Nizamabad (18).

New cases were reported from all 33 districts in the state.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the director of public health and family welfare, three more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,674. The fatality rate remained at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

The total number of active cases crossed 3,000-mark to reach 3,151. They included 1,285 individuals who are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 216 people recovered from the pandemic, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,98,826. The recovery rate dropped further to 98.41 per cent but still above the national average of 95.7 per cent.

Authorities have further ramped up testing. A total of 68,171 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Of them, 61,413 were tested in government laboratories and remaining 6,758 in private.

With this the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 97,18,833. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,61,118.

Admissions in both government and private hospitals treating Covid have gone up. Bed status in 62 government hospitals shows that 564 out of 8,419 beds were occupied. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals 1,302 out of 7,577 beds were occupied.

