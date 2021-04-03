Telangana's daily Covid count crosses 1K mark

Greater Hyderabad continued to dominate the covid numbers in the state, with the daily count touching 283.

The state's tally has mounted to 3,10,819 with 1,078 fresh infections.

Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) Telangana continued to record its highest number of daily coronavirus cases, taking the count beyond 1,000 in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering Hyderabad reported 113 and 104 cases respectively. Some of the other districts reporting a spike in infections include Nizamabad with 75 new cases and Sangareddy with 46 cases, while 40 new infections each were detected in Nirmal and Jagityal respectively.

Eight districts reported new cases in single digits, while 18 districts reported cases below 40.

At least six mored persons have succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,712.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent but still lower than the national average of 1.3 per cent.

Telangana's active cases stood at 6,900, that include 3,116 persons who are either in home or institutional isolation.

A total of 331 more patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recoveries to 3,02,207.

Health authorities have conducted 59,705 tests in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,03, 29,954 tests have been conducted.

--IANS

pvn/sdr/