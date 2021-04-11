Telangana's daily Covid tally crosses 3,000-mark

The new infections pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,27,278.

The state reported as many as 3,187 new cases, the highest since August last year when the pandemic during its first wave was at its peak.

Hyderabad, April 11 (IANS) With the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases in Telangana, the state's daily count of infections crossed 3,000.

Seven more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Saturday, taking the death toll to 1,759. According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remains at 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.30 per cent.

The number of active cases jumped to 20,184, including 13,366 who are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 787 people recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,05,335. The recovery rate has slipped further to 93.29 per cent but still above the national average of 90.4 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad crossed 500-mark to report 551 cases while districts bordering it continue to witness a surge. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 333 and 271 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw 251 new cases, followed by 154 in Nirmal, 134 in Jagtiyal, 113 in Kamareddy, 104 in Karimnagar, 104 in Sangareddy, 98 in Warangal Urban, 92 in Adilabad, 83 in Nalgonda and 81 in Siddipet.

The admissions into hospitals treating Covid cases have also gone up to 6,818 from 6,296 the previous day.

According to the director of public health, 4,943 patients were undergoing treatment in 244 private hospitals while 1,875 beds were occupied in 61 government hospitals.

For a third consecutive day, the health authorities conducted over one lakh test.

During the last 24 hours, 1,15,311 samples were tested, the highest ever in a single day. Of tis, 1,03,267 samples were tested in government laboratories and 12,044 in private labs. With this, the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 1,09,88,976. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,95,243.

--IANS

ms/dpb