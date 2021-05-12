Telangana's downward trend in Covid cases continues

The state reported 4,723 cases and 31 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. These figures for the previous day stood at 4,801 and 32, respectively.

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) The downward trend in new Covid-19 cases and fatalities continued in Telangana on Wednesday while the number of active cases dropped below 60,000.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 5,11,711 while the death toll climbed to 2,834.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

According to the daily media bulletin by the Health Department, the state continues to see more recoveries than the new cases.

As many as 5,695 people recovered from Covid during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,49,744.

The recovery rate improved further to 87.89 per cent against the national average of 83 per cent.

The number of active cases, which has touched 80,000 two weeks ago, has now dropped to 59,133.

The authorities conducted 69,525 tests during the period. With this, the number of tests conducted so far rose to 1,38,23,741. Samples tested per million population now moved up to 3,71,406.

For a six consecutive day, the daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was below 1,000. The state capital reported 745 cases. The daily count was also on decline in other districts.

Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad reported 312 and 305 cases, respectively.

Karimnagar reported 219 new cases, followed by 205 in Khammam, 194 in Nagarkurnool, 194 in Warangal Urban, 181 in Nalgonda, 161 in Siddipet, 161 in Mancherial, 156 in Mahaboobnagar and 153 in Vikarabad.

--IANS

ms/vd