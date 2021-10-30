Telugu actor Balakrishna, dancer Prabhudeva pay their last homage to Puneeth

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and dancer/ choreographer/director Prabhudeva arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday and paid their last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Saturday, who passed away at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest.

Balakrishna could not control his tears while paying last respects. He also hugged and consoled Shivarajkumar, Puneeth's elder brother.