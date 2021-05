Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) The Telugu film "Ek Mini Katha" starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar will premiere on May 27. The poster of the film was unveiled on Thursday.

"The topic is so ingrained in reality that it was not difficult to portray the finer nuances of the character. The film is an absolute delight to watch," claims Santosh.